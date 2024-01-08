Temple played the final 3:44 of Sunday's 133-118 win over the Warriors, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and one turnover.

Temple missed the Raptors' final three games of December due to an ankle sprain, but he's been active for each of Toronto's first four contests of the new year. Sunday's contest marked the first time he saw any game action, however, with Temple checking into the game in garbage time while Toronto held a 20-point lead. Barring a slew of injuries to the team's guards and wings, the 37-year-old will remain outside of the Toronto rotation all season, though he'll serve as a valuable veteran mentor for the younger players on the roster.