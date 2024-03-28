Temple totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 145-101 loss to the Knicks.

The 37-year-old wing has seen a significant role in the Raptors' injury-ravaged rotation over the last week, and Temple's 15 points and six boards were both season highs. With RJ Barrett (conditioning) and Immanuel Quickley (conditioning) both about to rejoin the lineup, however, Temple will likely be the first player bumped to the end of the bench for the rebuilding team.