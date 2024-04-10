Temple will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Temple will make his second start of the campaign Wednesday, capitalizing on the absences of three usual starters. In his last stint with the first unit, Temple saw 34 minutes but only managed seven points, two boards and a block.
