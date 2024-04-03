Temple will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Temple will make his first start in a little over two years. He'll benefit from a slew of Raptors injuries, with the team only having eight available players for Wednesday's tilt. During his last five appearances, Temple is averaging 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals.
