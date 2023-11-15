Roddy produced 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Lakers.

The nature of the game allowed the Grizzlies' reserves to play more than they usually do, and Roddy was one of the players that took advantage of the opportunity to deliver a strong fantasy line. However, this was just the third time he scored in double digits this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much from him going forward.