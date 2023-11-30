Roddy is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus Utah, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Roddy will replace Santi Aldama in the starting lineup Wednesday. Roddy tallied 16 points and three assists in 32 minutes during his only other starting appearances this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Plays 22 minutes off bench•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Fills stat sheet off bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Posts 16 points, but little else•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Moves into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Solid effort off bench in defeat•