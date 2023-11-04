Roddy registered 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 115-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Roddy entered the starting five in place of Xavier Tillman, who moved to the bench while the Grizzlies favored more of a small-ball lineup featuring Jaren Jackson at center. As a result of the promotion to the top unit, Roddy was able to clear the 30-minute mark for the first time in 2023-24, and though he also posted a new season-high in scoring, his contributions were lacking in other areas. It's unclear if Roddy will stick in the starting five moving forward or if Friday's lineup configuration was a one-game experiment, but the second-year player is likely to face a threat for playing time sooner or later when Santi Aldama (ankle) is cleared to make his season debut.