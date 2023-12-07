Roddy provided four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and assist across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 victory over Detroit.
This game was also Roddy's fourth consecutive start since replacing Santi Aldama on Nov. 29, and he is averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks through 25.3 minutes in that span. The Grizzlies are also 3-1 since playing Roddy with the starters, so it seems likely he will continue his role for the foreseeable future.
