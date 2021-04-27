Melton scored three points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Melton has earned at least 21 minutes in four of his five games since returning from a leg injury. However, he's failed to take advantage from a scoring perspective by shooting just 36.2 percent from the field and averaging 10.2 points per contest. On the other hand, has contributed decently across the rest of the box score, chipping in 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in that span.