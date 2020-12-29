Melton (COVID-19) will remain out for Wednesday's game against Boston.
The NBA's health and safety protocols will prevent Melton from returning to action Wednesday, which will mark his third consecutive absence. Whenever he's cleared to play, Melton could step back into an increased role with Ja Morant (ankle) sidelined for the next three-to-five weeks.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Back to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Joins starting five•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Playing Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Questionable with thigh soreness•