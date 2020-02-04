Melton finished with two points (1-6 FG), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 96-82 win over the Pistons.

Even while working in a bench role that often capped his minutes, Melton had emerged as a worthy roster option in 12-team leagues in mid-to-late January thanks to his well-rounded fantasy profile. The sore left hand that cost him two games a week ago appears to have stunted his momentum, however. Melton has knocked down just four of 13 attempts from the field in his two games since returning while averaging 4.5 points, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steals and 0.5 rebounds.