Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Scores season high in loss
Melton totaled 24 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to Sacramento.
Melton came off the bench to lead the Grizzlies in points with his highest-scoring game of the year. He only missed one of his five attempts from beyond the arc and was also perfect on all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Additionally, the 21-year-old turned in his second-best rebounding game of the past month.
