Rose won't play Sunday against the Celtics due to left knee injury maintenance.

Rose returned to action Saturday following a seven-game absence due to a knee injury and posted nine points (3-4 FG), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during a 120-108 win over San Antonio. However, the veteran will take a seat for the second half of Memphis' weekend back-to-back set. Memphis is banged up at the moment, so Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar and Ziaire Williams are all candidates for increased roles.