Bane chipped in 36 points (13-29 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 47 minutes during Monday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Bane stepped up his offensive game Monday, doing all he could to get the Grizzlies over the line. However, they fell short of the mark, leaving themselves in a 3-1 hole with the series now heading back to Memphis. If the Grizzlies hope to come back, Bane will need to continue to do some heavy lifting on the offensive end with Ja Morant still dealing with a wrist injury.