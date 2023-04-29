Bane notched 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Similar to what happened to several Memphis starters, Bane struggled in a game where the team needed him badly. In fact, this 15-point outing was his worst performance of the series, which was particularly surprising since he posted back-to-back 30-plus-point games in the past two outings. Bane averaged 23.5 points per game in the series.
