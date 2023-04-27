Bane posted 33 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 116-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Bane led the Grizzlies in scoring and threes made while posting a team-high-tying rebound total in a double-double showing Wednesday. Bane has tallied 30 or more points in two straight postseason appearances, hauling in at least 10 boards for the first time in the playoffs.