Bane (toe) said Thursday that expects to be a full-go for the preseason in the end of September, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane underwent surgery on his right big toe in May but is expected to be fully healthy for the 2023-24 campaign. With Ja Morant (suspension) out for the first 25 games of the season, the 25-year-old forward will likely be the focal point of Memphis' offense.