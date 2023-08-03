Bane (toe) said Thursday that expects to be a full-go for the preseason in the end of September, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bane underwent surgery on his right big toe in May but is expected to be fully healthy for the 2023-24 campaign. With Ja Morant (suspension) out for the first 25 games of the season, the 25-year-old forward will likely be the focal point of Memphis' offense.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Signs massive extension•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Puts up 15 points with 16 shots•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Reaches 30 points again in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Pours in team-high 36 points•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Struggles from deep in loss•