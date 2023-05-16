Bane underwent a successful procedure Tuesday to address a fracture of the medial sesamoid bone in his right big toe and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bane suffered the injury Nov. 11 against the Timberwolves and missed 17 straight games, but he returned to action Dec. 23 and played the rest of the season with minimal absences. Over his final 46 regular-season appearances, the 2020 first-round pick averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Bane's availability to start next season will be especially important given Ja Morant is likely facing a lengthy suspension to start the year.