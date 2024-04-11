LaRavia notched 32 points (10-18 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

LaRavia missed the Grizzlies' last two games due to left ankle soreness, but he returned Wednesday in style. With Memphis fielding just eight players, LaRavia got his fourth start of the season and finished with 32 points over 40 minutes. He was also responsible for eight of the team's 14 three-point makes. With so many Memphis players dealing with injuries, LaRavia figures to see extended playing time for the last two games of the regular season.