LaRavia registered 28 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

LaRavia played 43 minutes for the shorthanded Grizzlies, marking the highest total of his career. He's played at least 40 minutes in back-to-back contests and has averaged 30.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. LaRavia's opportunities have come as the team has been decimated by injuries, but he's performing at a level that could help him solidify a significant role in Memphis' rotation next season.