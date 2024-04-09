LaRavia (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Spurs, as expected.
LaRavia was carrying a doubtful tag before the Grizzlies ultimately decided to hold him out alongside Lamar Stevens (groin). The Grizzlies are likely to be very shorthanded for the remainder of the regular season and could spread the minutes around to evaluate some new additions to the roster.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Considered doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Out against 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Joins starting unit Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Catches fire in fourth quarter•