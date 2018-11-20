Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Season-high 36 minutes Monday
Jackson finished with 13 points 6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four blocks, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 98-88 victory over the Mavericks.
Jackson was magnificent Monday, filling up the box score during a season-high 36 minutes. The return of JaMaychal Green appears to have no impact on Jackson who now has a combined 23 blocks over his past eight games. The upside here is mouth-watering and the time is now for Jackson. He needs to be on a roster everywhere without fail.
