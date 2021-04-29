Jackson posted 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson hasn't yet found his shooting touch from deep. In his four appearances this season, he's shooting just 19.0 percent from three on 5.3 attempts per game. However, he's making up for it in the other areas of his game. On a per-36 minute basis, Jackson is on pace to set career highs nearly across the board. Once his threes start to fall, Jackson could be in line for a huge finish to the season, even if most fantasy managers won't reap the benefits.