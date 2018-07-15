Carter tallied 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 92-86 win over the Jazz.

Carter's Summer League should be a promising sign for the Grizzlies brass, who selected the 6-1 guard from West Virginia with the 32nd overall pick this year. While his height is certainly concerning as opposing backcourt have gotten bigger, taller and stronger in the league of late, he's adjusted nicely at this level. The competition will be wide-open for the Grizzlies during training camp, so assuming Carter gets an invite, he could find a way onto the final roster.