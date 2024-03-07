Updating a previous report, Goodwin is on the inactive list for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Goodwin was not on the injury report, but it appears he'll be on the inactive list for Wednesday's game as Memphis continues to conserve the two-way guard's total games played. He can't be considered a viable option when on the inactive list.
