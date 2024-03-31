Goodwin notched 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.

Goodwin came off the bench and played a key role for a Memphis team that was outplayed from start to finish. He led the team in both points and rebounds. No starter played more than 30 minutes in this blowout loss, which also resulted in Goodwin having a bigger role. Goodwin should continue to come off the bench when the Grizzlies take on the Pistons on Monday.