Goodwin ended Tuesday's 102-87 loss to San Antonio with 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 19 rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes.

Goodwin easily set a new career-best mark with 19 rebounds, marking his fifth game with double-digit boards. The Grizzlies dressed only eight players Tuesday, and that trend could continue given the amount of injuries on the roster. Goodwin should continue to be a solid fantasy streamer the rest of the way.