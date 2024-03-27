The Grizzlies transferred Goodwin to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Despite receiving significant playing time when in the NBA, Goodwin will head to the G League as he's forced to split time between the Hustle and Grizzlies as a two-way player. Scottie Pippen will likely continue to receive extended playing time in his absence.
