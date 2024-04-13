Goodwin registered 23 points (7-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Goodwin blew past his previous career best with 19 rebounds the last time he suited up Tuesday's versus San Antonio, and he nearly matched that mark Friday against the Lakers. He's notched double-digit rebounds in five of his past seven games, providing surprising production on the boards given his role as a 6-foot-3 point guard. In addition, Goodwin's 23 points Friday were a career high, and he's certainly making a case to be a big part of the Grizzlies' rotation next year after working on a two-way contract during the latter portion of the current campaign.