The Grizzlies plan to sign Goodwin to a 10-day contract, and he'll join the team as early as Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Goodwin was waived by the Suns last week, but he'll get another opportunity with the Grizzlies, who continue to deal with multiple injuries. The 25-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with Phoenix earlier this season but could carve out some minutes leading up to the All-Star break if the Grizzlies remain shorthanded. However, it appears as though his first chance to suit up for his new team will be Wednesday against Houston.