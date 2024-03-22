Goodwin is starting at point guard Friday night against San Antonio.

Goodwin is set to see his first action since March 13 after being listed as inactive for his team's last three contests. He'll draw the start at point guard after Desmond Bane (back) was officially ruled out. Goodwin is averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks in his last six appearances as a starter.