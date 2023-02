The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the G League's Memphis Hustle, and the rookie won't be available Thursday against the Cavaliers.

Chandler has moved between the two levels occasionally this season and is back with the team's G League affiliate for the time being. Even when he's back in the NBA, Chandler is unlikely to possess a significant role. He's averaging just 9.6 minutes in his 23 appearances with the Grizzlies on the season.