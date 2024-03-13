Kennard recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 109-97 win over the Wizards.

Though he shifted into more of an off-ball role Tuesday with two-way player Jordan Goodwin (Achilles) returning to serve as the Grizzlies' starting point guard, Kennard still managed to set a new season high in assists. Kennard has missed some time recently due to a sore left knee, but the injury appears to be in the rear-view mirror for now, as he's not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Hornets. Kennard should be in store for another 25-plus-minute role Wednesday, though his usage could take a sizable hit once Desmond Bane (ankle) -- who is listed as doubtful versus the Hornets -- is cleared to return.