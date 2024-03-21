Watch Now:

Aldama notched 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-116 loss to Golden State.

It was the third-year big's best scoring performance since he dropped 28 points on the Celtics back on Nov. 19, and the six made three-pointers tied his season high. Aldama's all-around contributions continue to drive his fantasy value, and over 10 games in March he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals.

