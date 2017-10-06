Play

Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Returns to practice Friday

Evans (migraine headaches) re-joined the team for practice Friday, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

This is certainly good news for Evans and the Grizzlies, as he seems in line to play a significant role for the team this season. With the team having a relatively shallow bench, Evans' size, ballhandling ability and improved three-pointer should allow him to function as a sixth-man off the pine for Memphis.

