Selden tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 loss to the Hornets.

In a game where the Grizzlies nearly got doubled up, Selden was one of the few bright spots for the team, as he collected 18 points in just 21 minutes. Selden has come off the bench and been an offensive spark of late, averaging exactly 18 points over his last four contests, and in a lost season, he should get plenty of opportunities to continue to score.