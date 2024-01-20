The Wizards opted not to re-sign Diallo after his 10-day contract expired Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Rather than bringing Diallo back on another 10-day pact, the Wizards instead decided to add center Trey Jemison on a 10-day deal to fill the 15th and final spot on the roster. During his week-and-a-half-long stay with Washington, Diallo appeared in two games and averaged just 2.5 minutes. He'll most likely stick around in the organization and rejoin the G League's Capital City Go-Go, with whom he had been playing prior to signing with the NBA club.