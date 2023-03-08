Pistons head coach Dwane Casey acknowledged Tuesday that Diallo (ankle) likely won't be available to play again this season by the time he's re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Even if Diallo's Grade 2 right ankle sprain checks out better than expected when he gets re-examined in early April, the 15-51 Pistons don't have any incentive to rush him back on the court before their season comes to an end April 9. The 24-year-old Diallo will finish his fifth NBA season with averages of 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 17.8 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 57.3 percent from the field and a career-worst 58.8 percent from the free-throw line across 56 appearances. Diallo is scheduled to become a free agent this summer.