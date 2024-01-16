Washington assigned Diallo to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.
Diallo is seven days into a 10-day contract with the Wizards, but he will be relegated to Capital City nonetheless. The Go-Go play Wednesday against Raptors 905, although it's unclear if Diallo will suit up for the contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Hamidou Diallo: Signs with Wizards•
-
Hamidou Diallo: Handed walking papers•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Most likely done for season•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Out long term with ankle sprain•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Exits Monday's contest early•