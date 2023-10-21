Diallo was waived by the Wizards on Saturday.
Diallo's time in Washington didn't last long, as he was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier in the day. He'll look for work elsewhere with the 2023-24 season on the horizon.
More News
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Most likely done for season•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Out long term with ankle sprain•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Exits Monday's contest early•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Leads bench in near 20-point game•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Pours in season-high 23•