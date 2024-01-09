The Wizards signed Diallo to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Diallo has been a standout performer for the Capital City Go-Go in the G League and caught the attention of the Wizards. The 25-year-old has five years of NBA experience split between the Pistons and Thunder and holds career averages of 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He'll provide depth at forward behind Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert.