Hassani Gravett: Drops 21 points in loss
Gravett recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to College Park.
Gravett generated his first double-double of the season while also tying his season-high with 21 points. The South Carolina alum's struggled with his shot for much of the year and is hitting just 39.9 percent of his looks from the field on the season. That said, his shooting has steadily ticked up over the past month as Gravett's become more-and-more comfortable in the pros.
