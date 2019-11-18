Jones finished with four points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers.

Jones was in the starting lineup again Sunday but failed to replicate his production from the previous night. He did, however, contribute across the board and the 26 minutes are very encouraging. Alex Len played just 15 minutes and it would appear the Hawks are going to run with Jones, at least in the short-term. He is by no means a must-roster player but could be considered if you are looking for a cheap big man with upside.