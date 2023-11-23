Jones supplied two points (1-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 129-96 loss to the Heat.

Jones played more than 10 minutes for just the second time this season, logging additional playing time as the Cavaliers were blown out by the Heat. While he did manage to accumulate a pair of defensive stats, there is obviously no reason to consider Jones a viable asset, even in deeper formats.