Jones is starting Thursday's preseason game against Orlando, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

The Cavaliers will be without Caris LeVert (soreness) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) during Thursday's matchup, so Jones will have an opportunity to take on a starting role. He tallied eight points (4-4 FG, 0-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason opener.