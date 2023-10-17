Jones posted 11 points (2-2 FG, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and three blocks over 21 minutes during Monday's 120-89 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Jones got the start against Ra'anana in Monday's preseason contest, going on to shoot a perfect mark from both the field and from the free throw line while finishing as one of five Cavaliers players in double figures in scoring. Jones, who also recorded a game-leading three blocks, set a new preseason-best scoring total while averaging 9.5 points over three preseason games.