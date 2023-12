Jones ended with two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in four minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Jones hasn't been part of Cleveland's rotation this season, but he saw a few minutes of playing time during Thursday's blowout loss. He's played double-digit minutes in just three of his 12 appearances this year and is unlikely to see his role increase unless the Cavaliers deal with even more absences at some point.