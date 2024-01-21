Jones contributed no counting stats over three minutes during Saturday's 116-95 win over the Hawks.
Jones cracked the rotation for the second straight game, albeit for three minutes in what was a blowout victory. Given he has featured only four times in the past 10 games, managers can safely ignore him in all formats.
