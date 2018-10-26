Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Will be available Saturday
Hamilton (shoulder) will be available for Saturday's game against Chicago, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hamilton has missed the first four games of the year due to a lingering right shoulder sprain but should be able to make his season debut Saturday. The former UConn standout averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 assists over six games last year.
