Hamilton signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The journeyman big man spent last season in the EuroLeague, but he'll join the Hawks for training camp and could secure a spot on the team's G League affiliate. There's a chance the 56th overall pick in 2016 could work his way up to the NBA roster, but he's not a player most fantasy managers need to be aware of.